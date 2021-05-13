NSW Treasurer wants a date for opening of international border

The NSW Treasurer is calling on the federal government to set a date for the opening of the international border.

The state government is hoping to bring back international students this year, despite the federal government’s stance on borders.

Dominic Perrottet told Ben Fordham a goal is needed for the international border opening.

“We might not necessarily meet it, but we can’t Iive with our borders closed indefinitely.

“And if we don’t get a date that we’re all aiming to as a nation, then I think we’ll meander along.”

