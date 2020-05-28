2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Treasurer vows to escalate pay freeze if knocked back by parliament

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
ROBERT BORSAK

The NSW Parliament is expected to reject the government’s proposal to implement a pay freeze for all public sector workers.

It would mean many essential workers, including police, paramedics, and nurses, will not receive the scheduled 2.5 per cent pay rise this year.

The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers leader Robert Borsak told Deborah Knight they will join the crossbench to block a wage freeze for NSW public servants.

“As far as we’re considered we won’t be supporting it.

“What we heard from the treasurer was an argument that really talked about creating or maintaining 20,000 jobs based on pushing forward various types of works.

“Our view was that disproportionately those jobs would fall in Sydney and not fall in the bush.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told Deborah Knight he stands by the proposal.

“My preference was always to work through the parliament… but if that’s not successful we will make submissions to Industrial Relations Commission.

“We know this is not an easy decision but it is the right decision.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Deborah Knight
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873