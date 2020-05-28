NSW Treasurer vows to escalate pay freeze if knocked back by parliament

The NSW Parliament is expected to reject the government’s proposal to implement a pay freeze for all public sector workers.

It would mean many essential workers, including police, paramedics, and nurses, will not receive the scheduled 2.5 per cent pay rise this year.

The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers leader Robert Borsak told Deborah Knight they will join the crossbench to block a wage freeze for NSW public servants.

“As far as we’re considered we won’t be supporting it.

“What we heard from the treasurer was an argument that really talked about creating or maintaining 20,000 jobs based on pushing forward various types of works.

“Our view was that disproportionately those jobs would fall in Sydney and not fall in the bush.”

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told Deborah Knight he stands by the proposal.

“My preference was always to work through the parliament… but if that’s not successful we will make submissions to Industrial Relations Commission.

“We know this is not an easy decision but it is the right decision.”

