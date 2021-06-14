NSW Treasurer seeks major change ahead of international student return

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has contacted the state’s top universities on returning students to campus.

International students will return to NSW under a pilot plan scheduled to begin in July but 2GB listeners have expressed concerns their own children aren’t being welcomed back to the classroom.

The Treasurer told Ben Fordham he has written to vice-chancellors who have assured him students are returning to lecture theatres.

“Anecdotally, I’ve heard that many students … are still studying at home.”

Mr Perrottet has requested vice-chancellors outline a plan for students to return.

“What we don’t want to see is international students in the classroom and not our own Aussies.”

