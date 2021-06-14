2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Treasurer seeks major change ahead of international student return

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dominic Perrottet
Article image for NSW Treasurer seeks major change ahead of international student return

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has contacted the state’s top universities on returning students to campus.

International students will return to NSW under a pilot plan scheduled to begin in July but 2GB listeners have expressed concerns their own children aren’t being welcomed back to the classroom.

The Treasurer told Ben Fordham he has written to vice-chancellors who have assured him students are returning to lecture theatres.

“Anecdotally, I’ve heard that many students … are still studying at home.”

Mr Perrottet has requested vice-chancellors outline a plan for students to return.

“What we don’t want to see is international students in the classroom and not our own Aussies.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
EducationNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873