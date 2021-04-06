2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Treasurer happy to foot the bill to speed up vaccine rollout

2 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Dominic Perrottet
Article image for NSW Treasurer happy to foot the bill to speed up vaccine rollout

The NSW Treasurer says the government is happy to foot the bill to help speed up the country’s vaccine rollout.

The NSW government had expected to spend $240 million administering 37 per cent of the state’s vaccines but that number will rise after the federal government accepted their offer to help vaccinate more Australians.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told Joe Hildebrand the vaccine rollout is crucial for economic recovery.

“We’re also going to be in a pretty unique position … where, once the vaccine is rolled out, we will be letting the virus in for the first time.

“If you look at the UK, Europe, US, they’ve been living alongside it. What we can’t have is that our economic recovery is slower than these other nations.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Joe Hildebrand
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873