NSW Treasurer happy to foot the bill to speed up vaccine rollout

The NSW Treasurer says the government is happy to foot the bill to help speed up the country’s vaccine rollout.

The NSW government had expected to spend $240 million administering 37 per cent of the state’s vaccines but that number will rise after the federal government accepted their offer to help vaccinate more Australians.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told Joe Hildebrand the vaccine rollout is crucial for economic recovery.

“We’re also going to be in a pretty unique position … where, once the vaccine is rolled out, we will be letting the virus in for the first time.

“If you look at the UK, Europe, US, they’ve been living alongside it. What we can’t have is that our economic recovery is slower than these other nations.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview