NSW Treasurer defends ‘affordable, sustainable’ $100 billion debt

The 2020-21 state budget has been delivered, and reveals a debt projection of $104.3 billion in 2023.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told Jim Wilson the debt blowout is a “perfectly affordable, sustainable and appropriate response” to the current economic situation, and expects the budget to be back in surplus in 2024-25.

“I’ve announced $12 billion in savings in this year’s budget – that is the start of our fiscal repair program.

“Ministers are going to have to be disciplined to make sure every single taxpayer dollar is going towards the driving outcomes.”

