NSW Treasurer defends ‘affordable, sustainable’ $100 billion debt

38 seconds ago
Jim Wilson
Dominic PerrottetNSW Budget
Article image for NSW Treasurer defends ‘affordable, sustainable’ $100 billion debt

The 2020-21 state budget has been delivered, and reveals a debt projection of $104.3 billion in 2023.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told Jim Wilson the debt blowout is a “perfectly affordable, sustainable and appropriate response” to the current economic situation, and expects the budget to be back in surplus in 2024-25.

“I’ve announced $12 billion in savings in this year’s budget – that is the start of our fiscal repair program.

“Ministers are going to have to be disciplined to make sure every single taxpayer dollar is going towards the driving outcomes.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: File

 

