NSW Treasurer adamant landlords are protected by relief package

Concerns are being raised for self-funded retiree landlords left with no income after the NSW government placed a six-month moratorium on rental evictions.

Ray Hadley grilled the NSW Treasurer on the issue, recounting a friend’s experience with a tenant who refused to negotiate.

“They said ‘look, we’ve got to come to some arrangement here… can you give us [half]?’

“In one case, the reply was ‘No, I can’t give you anything… You can’t evict me anyway so go away and leave me alone’.”

Mr Perrottet assured Ray the relief package includes provisions for “protecting landlords from tenants who aren’t paying rent when they can and they should.

“The reality here is if you are a tenant and your circumstances have not materially changed, nor have your obligations to be paying rent to your landlord.”

The NSW Treasurer says Fair Trading have expedited the process by increasing the number of mediators they employ.

Tenants will need to use financial statements to prove a loss of income to the mediator, and if the process fails landlords can escalate the matter to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

“It shouldn’t be up to the government to make people act with common sense and compassion.”

