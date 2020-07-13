NSW to reimpose restrictions as COVID-19 outbreak grows

The NSW government is expected to tighten restrictions amid a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a south-western Sydney pub.

Group bookings at pubs will be reduced from 20 people back to 10 and large venues will not be allowed to have more than 300 patrons.

Stricter rules will also be in place for venues to collect the contact details of all patrons.

21 cases have emerged from the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, with one case linked to The Star casino in Pyrmont.

Director of Liquor and Policing from the Australian Hotels Association NSW John Green told Ben Fordham everyone needs to do the right thing.

“It’s really important that patrons get the message.

“Some of these bulletproof patrons think it’s not going to affect them but they need to realise their actions can actually cost businesses.”

