NSW doubles crowd limit at sporting events, masks encouraged

The NSW government has announced spectators should wear masks at stadiums as it plans to double the size of crowds for major sporting events.

Currently, stadiums are only allowed to be filled at 25 per cent capacity but the NSW government will raise that to 50 per cent.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the easing of capacity restrictions comes with “very specific caveats”, and the 4 sqm social distancing rule will still apply.

Ben Fordham has revealed spectators will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask when they are not sitting in their seats at a stadium at 50 per cent capacity.

Spectators will sit in different zones with different entry and exit zones, different hospitality areas and amenities to prevent mixing.

“In getting to the venue and getting out of the venue there is an expectation that everyone will be wearing a mask,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres confirmed a maximum of 40,000 spectators will be allowed in ANZ Stadium and 15,000 in Bankwest Stadium, seated in a “checkerboard” pattern.

The new rule will come into place on October 1.

Image: Nine News