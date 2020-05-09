NSW to ease COVID-19 restrictions from Friday

From Friday, NSW residents will be permitted to have outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, visits to a household of up to five people, while cafes and restaurants can seat 10 patrons at a time.

Outdoor playgrounds and gym equipment will also be open for use.

Religious gatherings and places of worship will be allowed up to 10 people.

Weddings will be limited to 10 guests, while funerals can have up to 20 mourners indoors and 30 outdoors.

There will still be a regional travel ban in NSW, contrary to the first steps outlined by the national cabinet.