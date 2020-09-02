NSW to crack down on dodgy international drivers

NSW Roads Minister Andrew Constance has announced police will be able to remove overseas driving privileges on the spot for international drivers who break the law.

The loophole has allowed motorists using a foreign-issued license to ignore local restrictions, such as P-plater conditions, and to avoid penalties attached to a NSW licence.

Drivers on the international license can have up to 50 points against their name with no license suspension.

The police database has an eight-week processing lag that doesn’t allow officers to immediately see the record of the driver.

Mr Constance told Ray Hadley they’re closing the loophole.

“We’ve seen examples where they rack up multiple offences and they’re still on our roads.”

