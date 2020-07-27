NSW South Coast residents evacuated as wet weather lashes state

Residents on the NSW South Coast have been evacuated as heavy rain, damaging winds and wild surf continues to lash the state.

The NSW State Emergency Service issued an evacuation order for 20 properties in Sussex Inlet.

Endeavour Energy is working to restore power to 6100 homes in the Shoalhaven region.

A Flood Warning remains in place for the Deua River and St Georges Basin on the South Coast. A Flood Watch is also current for the South Coast river catchments.

NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin told Ben Fordham they have concerns for the area around Badgee.

“We have some concerns that the bridge there might go under for a short period of time… but that should be a relatively short-lived event.”

Flooding has closed major Sydney roads, Wakehurst Parkway, Oxford Falls Road and Audley Weir, Royal National Park.

Image: Twitter/James Wilson