NSW should provide health advice on giving children COVID-19 vaccine

The NSW government has indicated that children might be included in the state’s vaccination target to return to normal life.

A range of Australian experts have joined countless international experts in warning against rushing to vaccinate children until more data is available.

“I think the Government needs to have another think,” Ben Fordham said.

“When Dr Chant starts talking about vaccinating kids and the Premier says, ‘we follow the health advice’, well we need to know what that health advice is.

“Because I’ve just detailed plenty of health advice from experts in Australia and around the world who say this should not be our next move.”

