NSW shadow treasurer’s resignation ‘only the beginning’, Ben Fordham reveals

Despite the NSW Labor leader’s assertions at an earlier press conference, Jodi McKay’s party is in crisis.

Her refusal to resign as leader is believed to have triggered a landslide of cabinet resignations, starting with shadow treasurer Walt Secord.

#nswpol Secord resignation from McKay shadow cabinet pic.twitter.com/DF5cyqVBJ9 — Walt Secord (@WaltSecordMLC) May 25, 2021

Breakfast host Ben Fordham called in to Drive with Jim Wilson with details gained from off-air conversations.

“What you’ve reported this afternoon about Walt Secord is only the beginning…”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s revelations

Image: Nine News, NSW Parliament