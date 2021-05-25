NSW shadow treasurer’s resignation ‘only the beginning’, Ben Fordham reveals
Despite the NSW Labor leader’s assertions at an earlier press conference, Jodi McKay’s party is in crisis.
Her refusal to resign as leader is believed to have triggered a landslide of cabinet resignations, starting with shadow treasurer Walt Secord.
#nswpol Secord resignation from McKay shadow cabinet pic.twitter.com/DF5cyqVBJ9
Breakfast host Ben Fordham called in to Drive with Jim Wilson with details gained from off-air conversations.
“What you’ve reported this afternoon about Walt Secord is only the beginning…”
Image: Nine News, NSW Parliament