NSW shadow treasurer’s resignation ‘only the beginning’, Ben Fordham reveals

3 hours ago
Despite the NSW Labor leader’s assertions at an earlier press conference, Jodi McKay’s party is in crisis.

Her refusal to resign as leader is believed to have triggered a landslide of cabinet resignations, starting with shadow treasurer Walt Secord.

Breakfast host Ben Fordham called in to Drive with Jim Wilson with details gained from off-air conversations.

“What you’ve reported this afternoon about Walt Secord is only the beginning…”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s revelations

Image: Nine News, NSW Parliament

