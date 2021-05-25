2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW sexual consent laws overhauled

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
consentDr Rachael BurginSexual Assault
Article image for NSW sexual consent laws overhauled

NSW will overhaul its sexual consent laws and move to affirmative consent in order to give victims a better chance at justice.

A court will no longer be able to find a perpetrator had reasonable grounds to believe a victim was consenting, unless steps were taken to obtain that consent.

Rape and Sexual Assault Research and Advocacy (RASARA) Director Dr Rachael Burgin told Deborah Knight the burden will be on the accused to prove they took the necessary steps.

“That does not mean that they are not presumed innocent.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
LawNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873