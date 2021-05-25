NSW sexual consent laws overhauled

NSW will overhaul its sexual consent laws and move to affirmative consent in order to give victims a better chance at justice.

A court will no longer be able to find a perpetrator had reasonable grounds to believe a victim was consenting, unless steps were taken to obtain that consent.

Rape and Sexual Assault Research and Advocacy (RASARA) Director Dr Rachael Burgin told Deborah Knight the burden will be on the accused to prove they took the necessary steps.

“That does not mean that they are not presumed innocent.”

