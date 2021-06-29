NSW schools told to prepare for remote learning

NSW schools have reportedly been told to prepare for remote learning as the end of lockdown is due to coincide with the return to classrooms.

Nine News reporter Chris O’Keefe told Ben Fordham principals received an alert last week to prepare for remote learning.

“That’s not something that the Premier or the Education Minister wants to see.

“If you thought lockdown was difficult in school holidays get ready for it to be difficult when the kids are supposed to be going back to school.”

Image: Getty