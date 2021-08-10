NSW schools encouraged to adopt successful remote study method

The NSW Department of Education is being encouraged to take up a new way of supporting students remotely.

The Smith Family ran a program to help 100 disadvantaged students, by providing them with tutors in two hours of literacy and numeracy schooling for six months.

The families who took part were supplied with internet and a laptop.

Head of Research and Advocacy Anne Hampshire told Deborah Knight nine in 10 of them made more progress than is expected from the average student.

“Students increase their love of learning, their ability to persist when things got a bit challenging, to ask questions.”

