NSW school music ban deemed ‘unhelpful’

The NSW government is being warned their music ban designed to help safeguard schools from COVID-19 could be doing more harm than good.

Currently, children in NSW are banned from playing woodwind instruments in schools, or performing in choirs.

Dr Anita Collins studies the relationship between brain development and music learning.

She told Deborah Knight the ban is not helpful.

“In such an upset year … it’s never been more important to get them back into their music … so that they can get back into their learning.

“I think NSW is in danger of having something happen that will not help them.”

