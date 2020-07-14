Regional NSW RSL bans Sydneysiders

A regional RSL Club has barred Sydney visitors from entering their venue as the city deals with a COVID-19 cluster.

Bathurst RSL, in the NSW Central Tablelands, has announced they will not be accepting diners from Victoria, as well as Albury, Sydney, Greater Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

In a Facebook post, the RSL said the “difficult decision” was not intended to cause offence but they “have a responsibility to implement these measures to best protect our members and staff in these uncertain times.”

Bathurst RSL General Manager Peter Sargent told Ben Fordham they are trying to protect their community.

“We’re not looking to upset anybody or single anybody out in this.

“The last shutdown that we went through closed us down for three months, we can’t afford to close down again. We just don’t want to take that risk.”

