NSW records only one new coronavirus case
There has been only one coronavirus case in NSW over the last 24 hours after more than 5500 tests were conducted.
Warragamba Public School is closed today after a seven-year-old boy was diagnosed with coronavirus.
He has mild symptoms and is being cared for at home.
It’s the lowest number of infections recorded in a 24-hour period since the outbreak began in February.
Anyone with symptoms is being encouraged to turn up for testing as the government aims to undertake 8,000 tests a day.