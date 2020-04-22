NSW records ‘one of the best’ coronavirus case numbers

There are just five new cases of coronavirus in the state of NSW.

The state has been recording single digits for the last few days as a flattening of the curve continues.

There have been just five new cases in the past 24 hours with over 5600 tests conducted.

“It’s probably one of the best results we’ve had given the number of people tested and the low number of cases,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Children will return to school in a staggered approach next month as the government considers easing social restrictions.

Image: Nine News