NSW records a slight jump in daily coronavirus diagnoses

New South Wales has recorded an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases today, but the curve is still flattening.

There were 49 new cases in the most recent 24-hour period, up from 39 new cases the previous day.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard describes the jump as a “moderate increase” which still “reflects a great effort from the community”.

New coronavirus clusters have been identified across the state, including 11 cases of community transmission at Gosford hospital where two patients and six healthcare workers have fallen ill.

The new cases bring NSW’s total to 2,822, with 4,444 people tested.

211 people are in hospital with the virus; 29 are in intensive care, of whom 23 are ventilated.

There have been 22 deaths in NSW so far, and a 69-year-old man has died in Newcastle overnight.

From a policing perspective, police issued nearly 50 fines of $1000 in the last 24 hours.

Across the nation, 52 deaths in total have been recorded from 6,152 cases, and 2,987 of those cases have since recovered.

There are currently 262 people in hospital, a decrease from earlier in the week where it was over 400. Of these people, 79 are in intensive care, with 38 of these patients on ventilators. In total, 334,000 Australians have been tested so far.

Globally, there have been more than 1.5 million diagnoses and 93,000 deaths.

Deputy Chief Medical officer professor Paul Kelly, today reiterated that we’re only 14 weeks into the outbreak and the majority of the cases are still linked to overseas travel.

Professor Kelly believes it is too early to consider lifting restrictions, giving the example that one person can lead to 400 cases within a month when we don’t have restrictions in place.

In the meantime, Professor Kelly says he is welcoming retired health professionals to consider returning to the workforce to assist when the peak hits, saying, “a large number of ICU nurses coming back to work would be valuable”.