NSW prisoners could be released if coronavirus spreads

The NSW Attorney-General insists prisoners will only be released from jails on a worst-case scenario as the state ramps up its coronavirus response.

New legislation to tackle the spread of coronavirus could see low-risk and vulnerable prisoners subject to strict and early parole.

The conditions would include home detention, electronic monitoring and a pre-arranged schedule of movements.

Attorney-General Speakman tells Alan Jones there is currently no reports of coronavirus inside the state’s jails but there needs to be a plan in place.

“We’d have to look at the possibility of releasing non-violent, low-risk offenders who might be elderly, who might be at the end of their prison sentence.

“At the moment there is no decision to do anything, we’ve just got the power there if we need to act.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Choochart Choochaikupt/EyeEm