NSW principals hold the power to overrule parents on students’ names

Public school principals have the right to change the name a child uses without parents’ permission.

According to The Daily Telegraph, official NSW Department of Education legal advice to principals said if either one or both parents objected to a boy or girl adopting a different name in line with their new gender, the principal would be given the power to decide.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham told Ben Fordham the rules are riddled with inconsistencies.

“The parents are the legal guardians, not the school.”

