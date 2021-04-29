2GB
NSW Premier’s advice for over 50s seeking AstraZeneca jab

2 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Gladys Berejiklian
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says a GP should be the first port of call for anyone over 50 looking to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Those in the age bracket can get the jab from their GP from May 17, as the rollout is expanded.

Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham the state government won’t be administering vaccines to over 50s until May 24.

“In NSW there are 2.9 million of us over 50 years of age. Can you imagine if everybody rang on the same day and wanted to get a booking through us?”

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
