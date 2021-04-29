NSW Premier’s advice for over 50s seeking AstraZeneca jab

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says a GP should be the first port of call for anyone over 50 looking to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Those in the age bracket can get the jab from their GP from May 17, as the rollout is expanded.

Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham the state government won’t be administering vaccines to over 50s until May 24.

“In NSW there are 2.9 million of us over 50 years of age. Can you imagine if everybody rang on the same day and wanted to get a booking through us?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview