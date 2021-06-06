2GB
NSW Premier wants fairness as Victoria accesses extra Pfizer doses

17 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Gladys Berejiklian
Article image for NSW Premier wants fairness as Victoria accesses extra Pfizer doses

The NSW Premier is asking the federal government to remain “fair” as an extra 100,000 Pfizer vaccines are sent to Victoria over the next three weeks.

AstraZeneca doses will also be doubled as the state remains in lockdown.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Ben Fordham her state has dealt with outbreaks without receiving any additional doses.

“Fair is fair, we should just proceed by the size of every state.

“We have a lot on our shoulders as well here in NSW and I think it’s only fair that we get our fair share of vaccine.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
HealthNewsNSW
