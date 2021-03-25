2GB
NSW Premier under pressure to ‘fix’ untouched rent relief scheme

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
HousingJason ClareRent
Article image for NSW Premier under pressure to ‘fix’ untouched rent relief scheme

The NSW government’s $200 million COVID-19 rent relief package has barely been touched.

Only 4.6 per cent of what was pledged for residential tenants last year has been spent, prompting questions about how the remainder will be used.

Federal shadow minister for housing Jason Clare told Jim Wilson the millions will go back into the state’s consolidated revenue next Wednesday.

“All we got told was, ‘Well, it hasn’t been used and so we’re going to shut it down’.

“I reckon there’d be a lot of people listening right now thinking, ‘Well I’m struggling to pay the rent, I’ve had my hours cut’ or ‘I’ve lost my job’.

“For God’s sake Gladys, just fix the scheme, don’t shut it down.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

