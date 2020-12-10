2GB
NSW Premier endorses future of National Cabinet

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Gladys Berejiklian
Article image for NSW Premier endorses future of National Cabinet

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is confident in the future of the National Cabinet as it prepares to meet today.

The Premiers will gather together face-to-face, with the exception of the WA Premier, to discuss Australia’s economic recovery and vaccine rollout.

Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham the Cabinet has been a “great success”.

“We don’t agree on everything but the important thing is to have the nation’s leaders come together in this way.

“We’re all enthusiastic in making sure it continues.”

Ben Fordham
NewsNSWPolitics
