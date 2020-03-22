2GB
NSW Premier encourages students to stay home

10 hours ago
2GB News
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is advising parents against taking their children to school despite them remaining open.

No child will be turned away from school and online learning will be taking place from term two.

The federal government last night encouraged parents to continue sending their children to school.

From midday, services deemed non-essential such as pubs, clubs, casinos, cinemas, gyms, indoor sporting venues, churches and places of worship will be closed.

Restaurants and cafes will be able to run with takeaway only.

 

