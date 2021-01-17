NSW Premier eager for ‘incentives’ to be used for COVID-19 jab

The NSW Premier says venues might choose to deny access to people who haven’t had a COVID-19 vaccine once they are widely available.

Gladys Berejiklian says a high take up is crucial to getting life back to normal.

She told Ben Fordham she wants people to start thinking about how they feel about receiving the vaccine.

“I don’t ever like to force anybody to do anything.

“But we’d like there to be an incentive system where people are encouraged to have it because it means they can do all these things they may have otherwise not been able to do.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview