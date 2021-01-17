2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Premier eager for ‘incentives’ to be used for COVID-19 jab

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
coronavirusGladys Berejiklian
Article image for NSW Premier eager for ‘incentives’ to be used for COVID-19 jab

The NSW Premier says venues might choose to deny access to people who haven’t had a COVID-19 vaccine once they are widely available.

Gladys Berejiklian says a high take up is crucial to getting life back to normal.

 

She told Ben Fordham she wants people to start thinking about how they feel about receiving the vaccine.

“I don’t ever like to force anybody to do anything.

“But we’d like there to be an incentive system where people are encouraged to have it because it means they can do all these things they may have otherwise not been able to do.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873