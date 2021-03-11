Premier unhappy NSW missed out in major tourism scheme

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is disappointed by the lack of federal government subsidised flights being offered for NSW.

The government estimates it will offer about 800,000 half-price plane tickets to destinations such as the Gold Coast, Cairns, Alice Springs and Launceston.

There is only one route available to NSW under the scheme – Melbourne to Merimbula – compared to 13 to Queensland.

Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham the targeted support for Queensland, despite the state ignoring the wishes of the federal government and closing borders, is “frustrating”.

“I am a bit disappointed.

“It’s fair to say that Sydney, in particular, has been smashed by covid.”

