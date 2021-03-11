2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Premier unhappy NSW missed out in major tourism scheme

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Gladys Berejiklian
Article image for Premier unhappy NSW missed out in major tourism scheme

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is disappointed by the lack of federal government subsidised flights being offered for NSW.

The government estimates it will offer about 800,000 half-price plane tickets to destinations such as the Gold Coast, Cairns, Alice Springs and Launceston.

There is only one route available to NSW under the scheme – Melbourne to Merimbula – compared to 13 to Queensland.

Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham the targeted support for Queensland, despite the state ignoring the wishes of the federal government and closing borders, is “frustrating”.

“I am a bit disappointed.

“It’s fair to say that Sydney, in particular, has been smashed by covid.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873