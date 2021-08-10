NSW Premier confirms restrictions implemented to help police ‘clamp down’

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has responded to community pressure to increase penalties for COVID non-compliance.

A man travelled around the Byron Shire while infectious, reigniting calls for people who endanger regional communities to face harsher penalties.

The Premier told Jim Wilson the government won’t hesitate to adjust the penalties where needed to protect the community.

“There’s no stone we want to leave uncovered.

“If the police came to me, or there’s suggestions from an operational perspective of what we could do more, of course we’d look at that.

“In fact … the recommendation around the 5km radius … and the mask wearing outside, yes it does have health benefits, but in the main it was for compliance reasons.

“Dr Chant and I accepted those on that basis that that’s what the police needed.”

