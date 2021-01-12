NSW Premier cautions against overconfidence in COVID-19 vaccine

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has expressed concern the impending rollout of the COVID-19 will create infection control complications.

The Premier has returned from a brief break to mounting criticism from West Australian Premier Mark McGowan, who has questioned NSW’s suppression strategy.

Ms Berejiklian told Clinton Maynard elimination is “an impossible objective”, defending the zero community transmission approach adopted by the National Cabinet.

Instead, she said, the vaccine rollout will be “one of the biggest challenges we’ll have to face as a government”.

“People will assume that once people are vaccinated we can sit back and relax; well, that’s not really the case.”

