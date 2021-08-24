NSW Premier calls in with plea for western Sydney youth

The NSW Premier is encouraging young people in south-western and western Sydney to come forward and get vaccinated.

About 500,000 Pfizer vaccines have been set aside for 16 to 39-year-olds in hotspot LGAs and surrounding suburbs.

NSW has hit six million jabs, with about 60 per cent of the eligible population having received their first dose.

Gladys Berejiklian told Ben Fordham she hopes NSW can meet the 70 per cent target ahead of time.

“I am saying to people in a kind, nice, way that there will be a lot of private organisations and companies that won’t accept people at their venues or won’t accept people using their service unless they’re vaccinated.

“So don’t hold off.”

