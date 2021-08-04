2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Premier argues early release of lockdown roadmap ‘wouldn’t be honest’

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
coronavirus restrictionsGladys Berejiklianlockdown
Article image for NSW Premier argues early release of lockdown roadmap ‘wouldn’t be honest’

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has refused to preempt details of the state’s roadmap out of lockdown prior to the end of the month.

“The roadmap is dependent on the health advice,” she told Deborah Knight.

“I’d love to be able to say to the public ‘this is what the life looks like on the 29th of August’, but that wouldn’t be an honest statement to make.

“I’m concerned … that things could get worse before they get better.”

The Premier was also asked why some venues are being added to exposure lists days and even weeks after being visited by COVID-positive people.

“There’s no doubt the [contact tracing] teams are stretched.

“But that could be [for] a variety of reasons; sometimes when people are interviewed … they may recall on the second or third interview all the places they’ve been.”

Deborah took your questions and concerns to the Premier, challenging her on when all students will return to schools, Service NSW business payment wait times, and politician pay cuts.

Press PLAY below to hear NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s responses

 

Deborah Knight
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873