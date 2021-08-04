NSW Premier argues early release of lockdown roadmap ‘wouldn’t be honest’

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has refused to preempt details of the state’s roadmap out of lockdown prior to the end of the month.

“The roadmap is dependent on the health advice,” she told Deborah Knight.

“I’d love to be able to say to the public ‘this is what the life looks like on the 29th of August’, but that wouldn’t be an honest statement to make.

“I’m concerned … that things could get worse before they get better.”

The Premier was also asked why some venues are being added to exposure lists days and even weeks after being visited by COVID-positive people.

“There’s no doubt the [contact tracing] teams are stretched.

“But that could be [for] a variety of reasons; sometimes when people are interviewed … they may recall on the second or third interview all the places they’ve been.”

Deborah took your questions and concerns to the Premier, challenging her on when all students will return to schools, Service NSW business payment wait times, and politician pay cuts.

