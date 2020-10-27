NSW Premier addresses Victorian border reopening

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the border with Victoria is unlikely to open in stages as the government waits to see how the state manages the virus.

From today restrictions in Melbourne have eased with bars and shops reopening and Victorians allowed to leave their home for any reason.

But Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham the NSW government won’t be reopening the border until they see how Victoria manages the virus.

“It’s a massive operation to do it in stages, we’d prefer to do it all in one go.

“That’s what we’re hoping to do but again it’s watch and see at the moment.

“If we find that regional Victoria is doing well when restrictions are eased but Melbourne isn’t we might consider different views.”

