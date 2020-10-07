NSW Premier accuses QLD of finding excuses to keep border closed
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is accusing the Queensland government of making up excuses in order to keep the border closed.
Queensland has issued NSW with a 48-hour deadline to find the source of three infections or the 28-day benchmark for the border opening will be re-set.
Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham the new rule has come as a surprise to her.
“I just think the Queensland government is really just thinking up every excuse it can as it goes along and I don’t think that’s acceptable.
“What is unjustified, is the attitude of the premiers of WA and QLD, I don’t think it’s acceptable. I think to just have this blinkered view that you’re not part of a nation, you’re not part of Australia, is a dangerous one.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview