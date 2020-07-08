2GB
NSW Police’s message to border communities

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Scott Whyte

Police manning border checkpoints have a message to communities trying to enter and exit NSW.

More than 40,000 people have already applied for permits to cross the closed border between New South Wales and Victoria.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Whyte told Ray Hadley there are large delays at the border.

“Unless you really have to travel at a peak time, if you’re planning your trip and you stagger your time it’s just gonna reduce that load.”

Image: NSW Police

