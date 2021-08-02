NSW Police to instruct supermarkets to put security guards at the door

NSW Police will today meet with supermarket bosses to ensure they are complying with the enforcement of QR check-in codes.

Bureaucrats inside NSW Health are reluctant to enforce compliance because they say it will create bottlenecks at supermarkets.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott told Ray Hadley that excuse “doesn’t wash”.

“They must employ security guards.

“Regardless of the law, you’ve got a moral obligation to your customers to make sure that they’re safe.”

