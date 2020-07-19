NSW Police to fight another Black Lives Matter protest in court

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller is urging people not to attend another protest as COVID-19 cases climb.

A Black Lives Matter protest is planned for next week, with more than 4000 people expected to attend.

Organisers have lodged a protest application but Mr Fuller told Ben Fordham they will be taking the matter to the Supreme Court.

“Relying on some pretty good intelligence from Victoria, we know how dangerous these protests can be, in terms of health.

“At the moment, you just can’t take chances.

“Whether I can write two or three thousand tickets, I don’t know. But do you want to be that person to get the first ticket?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview