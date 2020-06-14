NSW Police Minister calls out David Shoebridge’s ‘appalling’ vandalism excuse

NSW Police Minister David Elliott has called out Greens MP David Shoebridge for his response to statue vandalism.

A part-time Greens staffer and her social worker friend were granted bail after they allegedly spray-painted “no pride in genocide” and “sovereignty never ceded” on a Captain Cook statue.

Mr Shoebridge has said in a statement, the staffer’s alleged offence occurred outside of her work hours.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott told Ben Fordham Mr Shoebridge’s response has been “appalling”.

“I can’t believe anybody wouldn’t just completely and utterly condemn the vandalism instead of just trying to make excuses.

“I think both her, the Greens and Mr Shoebridge should actually apologise and condemn acts of violence and vandalism.”

NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham told Ben Mr Shoebridge needs to take action.

“The fact that Shoebridge, so far, hasn’t sacked his staffer for breaking the law is disgraceful.”

Image: Getty/Brook Mitchell