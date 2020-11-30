2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Police detective relives massive effort to save his life after brutal stabbing

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
John Breda
Article image for NSW Police detective relives massive effort to save his life after brutal stabbing

NSW Detective Sergeant John Breda lost up to 15 litres of blood when he was stabbed on Australia Day 2018.

He was attacked while attempting to arrest an alleged sex offender at Maroubra Junction Hotel.

It took more than 44 bags of blood to keep John alive.

 

He is now an ambassador for Bleed 4 Blue, encouraging the public to donate blood.

He told Ben Fordham giving blood could save a life.

“It’s the best gift and you don’t even know who it’s going to.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873