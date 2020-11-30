NSW Police detective relives massive effort to save his life after brutal stabbing

NSW Detective Sergeant John Breda lost up to 15 litres of blood when he was stabbed on Australia Day 2018.

He was attacked while attempting to arrest an alleged sex offender at Maroubra Junction Hotel.

It took more than 44 bags of blood to keep John alive.

He is now an ambassador for Bleed 4 Blue, encouraging the public to donate blood.

He told Ben Fordham giving blood could save a life.

“It’s the best gift and you don’t even know who it’s going to.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview