2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Police ‘concerned’ over misuse of Airtasker in Sydney’s lockdown

4 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
AIRTASKERcovid-19Mal Lanyon
Article image for NSW Police ‘concerned’ over misuse of Airtasker in Sydney’s lockdown

Ben Fordham has received reports people from locked down LGAs are using Airtasker to transport items in and out of areas of concern.

An example includes transporting a fish stand from the Liverpool LGA to the northern beaches and delivering a packet of cigarettes within Prestons.

Others have issued callouts for a hairdresser to visit their home in the Parramatta and Cumberland LGAs.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon told Ben Fordham that’s concerning.

“It’s really about common sense.

“This is not the time to do those types of jobs.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873