NSW Police ‘concerned’ over misuse of Airtasker in Sydney’s lockdown

Ben Fordham has received reports people from locked down LGAs are using Airtasker to transport items in and out of areas of concern.

An example includes transporting a fish stand from the Liverpool LGA to the northern beaches and delivering a packet of cigarettes within Prestons.

Others have issued callouts for a hairdresser to visit their home in the Parramatta and Cumberland LGAs.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon told Ben Fordham that’s concerning.

“It’s really about common sense.

“This is not the time to do those types of jobs.”

