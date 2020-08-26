NSW Police Commissioner’s message to criminals

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller is warning criminals the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t minimised police presence.

He told Ben Fordham “criminals need to understand” the police response hasn’t changed.

“Lots of people are listening and staying home… the people who are behaving badly are standing out.

“Gun crime is not up, knife crime is not up but certainly we are seeing an increase when we search people that they are carrying a knife.

“There’s no need for anyone to carry anything in terms of self-defence.”

