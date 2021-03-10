2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW on track with vaccine targets as Premier receives AstraZeneca jab

8 hours ago
Deborah Knight
AstraZenecaGladys Berejiklian
Article image for NSW on track with vaccine targets as Premier receives AstraZeneca jab

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has today received the AstraZeneca vaccine, confident the state’s rollout remains on track.

About 100,000 Australians have been vaccinated, despite the federal government aiming to have four million people vaccinated by the end of March.

Monday will mark the beginning of the regional rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ms Berejiklian told Deborah Knight NSW is on track to vaccinate 35,000 people by the end of the week.

“We know that global markets have been disrupted … but we’re on target.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Twitter

Deborah Knight
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873