NSW on track with vaccine targets as Premier receives AstraZeneca jab

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has today received the AstraZeneca vaccine, confident the state’s rollout remains on track.

About 100,000 Australians have been vaccinated, despite the federal government aiming to have four million people vaccinated by the end of March.

Monday will mark the beginning of the regional rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ms Berejiklian told Deborah Knight NSW is on track to vaccinate 35,000 people by the end of the week.

“We know that global markets have been disrupted … but we’re on target.”

