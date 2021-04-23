NSW on ‘journey’ to ending final restrictions, Minister says

There are calls to roll back NSW’s final remaining restrictions on venue capacity as the state continues to record no community cases of COVID-19.

Jim Wilson has questioned why the one-person-per-two-sqm rule remains in place when many hospitality businesses are still financially struggling.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello told Jim “all … decisions have to be taken in the context of the vaccination rollout”.

Whilst Mr Dominello was unable to give a specific timeline, he clarified the end of restrictions would not necessarily require 100 per cent vaccination.

“It’s a journey, Jim – I don’t think it’s a black-and-white approach.

“If people aren’t paying attention to basic hygiene standards or using the QR check-in, then it doesn’t take much for the whole system to fall apart.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty