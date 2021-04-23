2GB
NSW on ‘journey’ to ending final restrictions, Minister says

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
There are calls to roll back NSW’s final remaining restrictions on venue capacity as the state continues to record no community cases of COVID-19.

Jim Wilson has questioned why the one-person-per-two-sqm rule remains in place when many hospitality businesses are still financially struggling.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello told Jim “all … decisions have to be taken in the context of the vaccination rollout”.

Whilst Mr Dominello was unable to give a specific timeline, he clarified the end of restrictions would not necessarily require 100 per cent vaccination.

“It’s a journey, Jim – I don’t think it’s a black-and-white approach.

“If people aren’t paying attention to basic hygiene standards or using the QR check-in, then it doesn’t take much for the whole system to fall apart.”

