NSW MPs leap to aid of man collapsed outside Parliament House

4 hours ago
Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh were spotted this morning leaping to the aid of a man suffering a medical episode.

A listener told Ray Hadley they’d seen a man collapse on the corner of Macquarie Street and Albert Street, near Parliament House, hitting his head on the gutter.

Mr Singh called emergency services and waited with the man, while Mr Barilaro began redirecting traffic around him.

“We just so happened to be crossing the road as he was crossing from the other side, and he took a nasty bump,” Mr Singh recounted.

“He was in seizure for quite some time.

“We were pretty fortunate that a GP happened to walk past pretty soon after it happened as well, so he was in pretty good hands and the ambos turned up pretty quickly.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

