NSW MP commends Ita Buttrose for ABC move to Parramatta

5 hours ago
A NSW MP has commended ABC Chair Ita Buttrose over a decision to move hundreds of ABC staff are moving to western Sydney.

About 300 employees will move to ABC’s Parramatta office as part of a five-year plan to see 75 per cent of content makers work outside the broadcaster’s office in Ultimo by 2025.

NSW MP for Parramatta Geoff Lee told Ben Fordham it will help journalists connect with more stories.

“Well done, Ita, for your leadership.

“They need to focus on western Sydney.”

