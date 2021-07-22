NSW Minister admits ‘nothing smart’ about construction ban

NSW Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres has talked up the need to enforce a construction ban, despite his earlier reported opposition.

Mr Ayres told Ray Hadley he “100 per cent” supports the position taken by the Premier.

Ray accused the Minister of “toeing the company line”, knowing he, Brad Hazzard and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet all fought the ban in crisis cabinet.

“That’s very noble of you to share the blame, but it’s going to cost you in 2023.

“You’re the one that’s going to cop it more than anyone else in cabinet.”

Mr Ayres admitted he’s fully aware of the political price.

“Ray, I completely agree with you: there is nothing smart from a political perspective about this decision.

“But the decision we’re taking is not one based around politics, it’s one based around … beat[ing] this insidious virus.”

Press PLAY below to hear the fiery interview