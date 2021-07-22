2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Minister admits ‘nothing smart’ about construction ban

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
construction industryNSW crisis cabinetStuart Ayres
Article image for NSW Minister admits ‘nothing smart’ about construction ban

NSW Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres has talked up the need to enforce a construction ban, despite his earlier reported opposition.

Mr Ayres told Ray Hadley he “100 per cent” supports the position taken by the Premier.

Ray accused the Minister of “toeing the company line”, knowing he, Brad Hazzard and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet all fought the ban in crisis cabinet.

“That’s very noble of you to share the blame, but it’s going to cost you in 2023.

“You’re the one that’s going to cop it more than anyone else in cabinet.”

Mr Ayres admitted he’s fully aware of the political price.

“Ray, I completely agree with you: there is nothing smart from a political perspective about this decision.

“But the decision we’re taking is not one based around politics, it’s one based around … beat[ing] this insidious virus.”

Press PLAY below to hear the fiery interview

 

Ray Hadley
BusinessNewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873