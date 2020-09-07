NSW looks to ‘cheap’ renewable energy to boost economy

The New South Wales government is looking towards large scale hydrogen production to create thousands of jobs.

Under the proposal, Newcastle and Port Kembla would be used as hubs and the investment could contribute a $26 billion economic boost.

If we are going to borrow from our kids to get out of this recession, we need to make sure they will benefit from our investments, not just pay the interest on our debt. We need to invest now in hydrogen, green chemicals,and renewable energy zones https://t.co/SQCksChBDb — Matt Kean MP (@Matt_KeanMP) September 7, 2020

NSW Environment Minister, Matt Lean told Jim Wilson it’s a cheap reliable and clean form of renewable energy.

“The main beneficiaries of these new industries, new jobs and new opportunities will be people living in the bush.

“That’s where our cheap reliable energy is going to come from … and that’s where the jobs will be going.”

