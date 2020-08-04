NSW Labor wants travellers from Melbourne sent to hotel quarantine

NSW Labor wants people who are flying in from Melbourne to go straight into hotel quarantine.

Currently, incoming travellers are checked at the airport by NSW Health who determines their level of risk and decides which method of quarantine is best for each individual.

Shadow NSW Health Minister Ryan Park told Ben Fordham it’s in the best interest for the people of NSW.

“We’re all feeling for Victorians at the moment, it’s not about having a shot or being nasty to them. This is about saving lives and livelihoods.

“It’s about keeping NSW people in jobs, it’s about protecting the community and it’s about protecting our economy to make sure we don’t head down the same way victoria has.”

